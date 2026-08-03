Scindia To Lead Mumbai Roadshow For ₹10,000-Crore Telecom Manufacturing Zone In Gwalior | X - ICEA_India

Mumbai, Aug 3: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will convene an investors’ meet and roadshow here on Tuesday to mobilise greater industry participation and investments for India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ), which was launched last week in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The investment in India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone is expected to cross the Rs 10,000 crore mark, the statement said.

Strong investment momentum

The TMZ launch was followed by the first Investors’ Roundtable in the national capital.

Scindia announced investment commitments of Rs 3,500 crore were secured, with the potential to generate nearly 14,000 employment opportunities, reflecting the strong confidence of industry in India’s growing telecom manufacturing ecosystem.

The Mumbai Investors’ Meet and roadshow marks the next phase of this national initiative to mobilise greater industry participation and investments for India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone. It will bring together leading telecom manufacturers, technology companies, infrastructure providers, component manufacturers and investors to accelerate the development of a world-class telecom manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Secretary, Department of Telecom, Amit Agarwal; and Additional Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Government, Neeraj Mandloi, will be present on the occasion.

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Vision for telecom manufacturing

The establishment of India’s first TMZ is a landmark stride towards realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the telecommunications sector. By creating an integrated ecosystem for manufacturing, research and development, design, testing and innovation, it aims to strengthen domestic value chains, reduce import dependence, promote indigenous manufacturing, boost exports and position India as a trusted global hub for telecom products and next-generation technologies, the statement said.

The enthusiastic response from industry at the inaugural Investors’ Roundtable underscored the transformative potential of the initiative. Leading companies and several telecom industry leaders committed significant investments towards the project, reaffirming their confidence in India’s policy framework and manufacturing capabilities.

Focus on future partnerships

The Mumbai Investors’ Meet is expected to further deepen industry partnerships and attract fresh investments, reinforcing the government’s commitment to building a globally competitive telecom manufacturing ecosystem and transforming India into a leading global destination for telecom manufacturing and innovation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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