Scamsters blackmailing borrowers with morphed images through Chinese loan app arrested in Noida

File Photo

Border clashes between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, were followed by Chinese apps such as TikTok and games including PubG being banned over security concerns. But while demonstrators broke Chinese TVs and authorities go after smartphone brands, instant loan apps controlled from China have been trapping Indians. Going beyond phishing and loan fraud, 12 scamsters in Noida have been caught blackmailing people by morphing their images through a Chinese app.

Blackmailing using personal data

The gang which offered instant loans through a Chinese platform, then created objectionable images of the borrowers, to extort 20 times the amount they had taken. Noida police arrested the group along with 36 desktop PCs, 15 laptops and smartphones along with cash. The scam has been busted days after YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy brought up the issue of instant loan fraud in the Rajya Sabha.

Masterminds in China?

The MP pointed out that while authorities have only arrested Indian agents in connection to another app extorting money last month, the platform was operated from China. He was referring to a case, where Delhi police arrested a Chinese national and his Indian collaborator. Recently Vizag police also arrested two key accused involved in 40 Chinese loan app fraud cases, who were already in Chandigarh jail.

Earlier this year, ED raided six locations in Bengaluru to crack down on gateways which allowed Chinese apps to operate without checks and balances. The agency tackling financial crimes, seized Rs 17 crore during the investigation. In another probe, it was revealed that a call centre in Lucknow was used to send Rs 500 crore collected by dubious loan apps to China.