Scaler announces 12 days of Period Leave for all employees who menstruate

Scaler (by InterviewBit), tech upskilling startups, has announced 12 days of Period Leave for all employees who menstruate, in addition to the regularly allotted annual leaves.

Starting from 1 January 2022, female and transgender employees across all levels will be eligible to avail period leave as one day or two half-days off per month with full pay.

Employees availing period leave will receive automatic approvals from their managers. While the leaves are entirely optional, employees are encouraged to apply for the same as and when required, without hoarding leave days to carry forward or encash at a later date.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, elaborated on the rationale behind the initiative. "Offering period leaves to our employees is not a groundbreaking move. However, it reflects our collective realisation as an organisation that even though we may be working remotely and doing our best to maintain business continuity, it must not come at the cost of our employees. We want our employees to feel supported and extend what is a basic necessity to them. We firmly believe that a business is only as good as its people. Therefore we endeavour to ensure that the people who pour themselves wholeheartedly into working towards our dream of becoming a world-class virtual tech-varsity find their journey satisfying and rewarding."

Scaler boasts a 33 percent female workforce and actively advocates for equal opportunity for women in the tech workforce. Under their POSH policy directives, the company has also undertaken a program to sensitise the leadership on creating and facilitating a safe, healthy and harassment-free workplace. Among the many positive outcomes of Scaler's employee-centric initiatives is their notably low attrition rate, at just 4 percent over the last two years.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:33 PM IST