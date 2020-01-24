SC stays NCLAT order on RoC plea for changes in Tata-Mistry verdict

In a major development in the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry row, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order dismissing the Registrar of Company's (RoC) plea to modify its verdict on the Tata Sons matter.

Tata Sons had challenged in the apex court the NCLAT's January 6 order on conversion of Tata Sons from a public to a private company.