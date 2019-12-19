SC nod sought to sell leftover BS-IV vehicles beyond deadline

New Delhi: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Wednesday said it has moved the Supreme Court seeking sale and registry of unsold BS-IV vehicles beyond April 1, 2020.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said it should be allowed to offload inventory purchased before March 1, 2020 which remain unsold by the month-end.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold in the country with effect from April 1, 2020. The Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms would come into force from April 1 next year.

The FADA said that it on behalf of its members has filed an impleadment application in the SC along with an application seeking modification of the court's order of last year.