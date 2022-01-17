SC junks Devas Multimedia's appeal against NCLAT order

The Supreme Court junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia against National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) to wind up the company.

A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd.

NCLAT had upheld the earlier order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Devas Multimedia was incorporated with a fraudulent motive to collude with the then officials of Antrix Corporation to get bandwidth by entering into an agreement in 2005, which was cancelled by the government, said NCLT.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:09 PM IST