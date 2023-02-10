e-Paper Get App
SC hears plea on Adani vs Hindenburg saga, seeks response on investigation panel by Monday

India's Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has suggested a panel to investigate the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo
Adani has been threatening legal action against Hindenburg Research over its report accusing the conglomerate of fraud for weeks. But the Adani vs Hindenburg saga has finally entered the Supreme Court through pleas by Vishal Tiwari and ML Sharma, demanding a government probe into the report. Remarking that middle class people also invest in stocks other than the wealthy, India's Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has suggested a panel to investigate the matter.

While the market regulator SEBI told the SC that it is on top of the matter, the court has asked for a reply from the Solicitor General by Monday.

