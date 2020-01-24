SC Garg’s blog post pitches for large-scale expenditure reforms

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said large-scale expenditure reforms are needed, to ensure that the taxes collected are spent productively.

Garg further said that "of the budgeted expenditure of Rs 27.86 lakh crore, a large part gets consumed in payment of interest and establishment expenditure".

"Large-scale reforms are called for in central expenditure programme. I hope to bring out an analysis of which central government expenditure programme should be scrapped or deeply restructured and streamlined in a separate piece," Garg said in a blogpost.