SBI To Raise Rs 50,000 cr Through Issue Of Debt Instruments

The Central Board of The State Bank of India on Friday has inter alia accorded approval for raising funds up to Rs 50,000 crores through issue of debt instruments, the company announced through an exchange filing. The debt instruments include but are not limited to Long Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds, Based III compliant Tier 2 Bonds through private placement mode to Indian and/or Overseas investors during financial year 2024.

The raising of funds will only be possible after the government of India gives a nod.

SBI shares

The shares of SBI on Friday at 2:03 pm were at Rs 578.80, down by 1.65 per cent.