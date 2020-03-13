SBI to invest Rs 7,250 cr for YES Bank rescue plan

The largest lender State Bank of India on Thursday announced a Rs 7,250-crore fund infusion into the crippled Yes Bank under which it will pick up to 49% equity in the fourth largest private sector lender.

The fund infusion is part of the Reserve Bank-mandated rescue plan.

SBI said its shareholding in Yes Bank will remain within 49% of the paid up capital of the private lender and following the fund infusion, it will pick up 725 crore shares. "The executive committee of the central board at its meeting held on March 11 accorded approval for purchase of 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 a share, subject to regulatory approvals," SBI said in an exchange filing.

The bank, however, did not mention the exact quantum of stake it will be buying in Yes Bank.