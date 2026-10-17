SBI, Subsidiaries’ Customer Data Allegedly On Dark Web: 3.75 Lakh Records, 2,722 Documents Claimed In Data Breach

A threat actor has claimed to expose 3.75 lakh customer records and 2,722 documents allegedly linked to SBI, raising concerns over potential financial fraud | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: A threat actor using the name “Siriusim” has claimed to have hacked 3.75 lakh customer records and 2,722 PDF documents allegedly linked to the State Bank of India (SBI) and potentially its subsidiaries on BreachForums, a cybercrime forum known for trading stolen data.

The alleged hack primarily involves loan applications, supporting documents, Know Your Customer (KYC) records and personal information submitted by customers.

The claim was highlighted by cybersecurity account CyberPulse56 on X on October 16, 2026. The threat actor published four sample customer records on BreachForums, making them freely accessible to demonstrate the alleged authenticity of the data. The user also claimed that the information was being disclosed for the first time.

FPJ Investigation Examines Publicly Available Samples

An investigation by The Free Press Journal into the publicly available samples found that the phone numbers mentioned in the records were valid. Further checks revealed that the WhatsApp profile picture associated with one of the numbers matched the passport-size photograph attached to the same individual’s KYC document, which the threat actor had also made publicly accessible on the forum.

The findings suggest that at least some of the personal information in the samples may correspond to real individuals. However, this does not independently establish that the entire data set is genuine or confirm how the information was obtained.

Alleged Data Set Contains 3.75 Lakh Records

According to the BreachForums listing, the alleged data set contains 375,000 rows in comma-separated values (CSV) format and 2,722 PDF documents.

These reportedly include loan applications, supporting financial documents, account-opening forms, customer identification details and residential addresses.

The four sample records examined by FPJ contain names, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses, residential details, occupations, nominees and bank branch information.

They also include fields relating to Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) numbers, video Know Your Customer (VKYC) verification, Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) details and banking services.

One of the documents published by the threat actor appears to be an employment and income declaration form containing information about an applicant’s employer, designation, work experience, salary and other financial details.

Source Of Alleged Data Breach Remains Unclear

While the alleged hack appears to largely involve loan-related information, some records also contain details associated with savings account applications and customer onboarding.

It remains unclear whether the information belongs directly to SBI, one or more of its subsidiaries, or third-party service providers handling banking applications.

The source of the alleged hack has not been established. There is no confirmation of how the threat actor obtained the information, whether the records are recent or whether they originated from an earlier incident.

Potential Risks Of Personal Data Exposure

If genuine, the exposed information could be misused for identity theft, financial fraud, targeted phishing attacks and fraudulent loan applications. The public availability of personal identification documents and photographs could also increase the risk of impersonation.

The Free Press Journal contacted SBI by phone and email, seeking its response to the alleged data hack. However, the bank had not responded at the time of going to the press.

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Customers should avoid sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs, passwords or banking details with unknown individuals. Suspicious requests involving bank accounts, loan applications or KYC verification should be checked through official banking channels.

Suspected financial cyber fraud can be reported through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in.

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