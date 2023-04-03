SBI server outage since Sunday leaves customers puzzled; UPI, e-banking stuck without clarification

The State Bank of India is the largest public sector lender for Indians and serves a customer base larger than the US population at almost 45 crore. With roots in the Bank of Calcutta founded in 1806 and nationalised in 1955, the SBI with 22,000 branches has been a reliable financial institution for almost eight decades.
But a technical glitch got the better of the old state-owned bank, as e-banking, YONO and UPI payment services have been hit by a server outage.
Snags hit as the week ended
According to a website called Downdetector, SBI has been encountering the issue since 9:19 AM, which means online transactions have been stuck for hours.
On the other hand many customers have been complaining of the glitches since Sunday, and even SBI confirmed the outage via replies to tweets.
SBI had announced that customers won't be able to access YONO and UPI services from 13:30 PM on April 1, 2023 due to yearly closing.
Customers awaiting clarification
But since then it hasn't released any clarification about the outage and the resumption of services.
Apart from UPI, which is essential for e-payments, SBI's integrated banking platform YONO for quick withdrawals, bill payments and ticket bookings, is also down.
Some customers even pointed out that SBI has been deducting EMIs on time, but online services are still not moving forward.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)