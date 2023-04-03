SBI server outage since Sunday leaves customers puzzled; UPI, e-banking stuck without clarification

The State Bank of India is the largest public sector lender for Indians and serves a customer base larger than the US population at almost 45 crore. With roots in the Bank of Calcutta founded in 1806 and nationalised in 1955, the SBI with 22,000 branches has been a reliable financial institution for almost eight decades.

But a technical glitch got the better of the old state-owned bank, as e-banking, YONO and UPI payment services have been hit by a server outage.

@TheOfficialSBI what is wrong with SBI server. Website not opening, yono not working what is this. pic.twitter.com/EdaCQLytcm — Er. Chaitanya Prasad Murmu (@CHAITANYA_56) April 3, 2023

Snags hit as the week ended

According to a website called Downdetector, SBI has been encountering the issue since 9:19 AM, which means online transactions have been stuck for hours.

On the other hand many customers have been complaining of the glitches since Sunday, and even SBI confirmed the outage via replies to tweets.

Dear Customer, we apologise for the inconvenience. Requesting you retry and let us know if the issue persists. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 2, 2023

SBI had announced that customers won't be able to access YONO and UPI services from 13:30 PM on April 1, 2023 due to yearly closing.

Customers awaiting clarification

But since then it hasn't released any clarification about the outage and the resumption of services.

Is #Sbi_server_down today on april 3rd since morning. Infact, it was terribly slow for the last couple of days. Why it is taking such a long time to restore the service of #Sbibank #rbitoday — dd (@dasdipa) April 3, 2023

I fail to understand how #SBI bank deduct EMI's amount on time if server down but customer can't use internet banking or UPI. #sbidown #UPIPayments #StateBankOfIndia — Asmit Singh (@asmit_singh) April 3, 2023

Apart from UPI, which is essential for e-payments, SBI's integrated banking platform YONO for quick withdrawals, bill payments and ticket bookings, is also down.

Some customers even pointed out that SBI has been deducting EMIs on time, but online services are still not moving forward.