SBI’s online services will not be available for few hours for two days

State-run State Bank of India will be undertaking maintenance activities for a few hours on May 21, May 22 and May 23. The bank stated during that period, internet banking, YONO, YONO lite and UPI services will be unavailable.

In addition, RBI is also undertaking maintenance of NEFT services as well on May 23.

The bank took to Twitter to inform its users about this activity. It stated, “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 & between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, INB / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”