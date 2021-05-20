SBI’s online services will not be available for few hours for two days

State-run State Bank of India will be undertaking maintenance activities for a few hours on May 21, May 22 and May 23. The bank stated during that period, internet banking, YONO, YONO lite and UPI services will be unavailable.
In addition, RBI is also undertaking maintenance of NEFT services as well on May 23.
The bank took to Twitter to inform its users about this activity. It stated, “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 & between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, INB / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”
It needs to be noted that on May 23, NEFT services will not be able as well. According to the Reserve Bank’s recent notification, “A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021.” So, all banks NEFT will not be functional during that time.
“Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021," it further added. During this time, the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) facility will continue to be operational as usual during this period.
Meanwhile, the RBI had asked all the banks to inform their customers about the upgrade.