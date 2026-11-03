SBI Q2 FY27 Earnings Put Banking Giant's Profitability In The Spotlight, Net Profit Crosses ₹23,000 Crore With 14% Growth As Interest Income Rises 15%

SBI |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, reported a 14.28 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹23,038 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹20,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased 14.69 per cent to ₹49,143 crore from ₹42,847 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Operating Profit Rises 7.28%

SBI reported operating profit of ₹34,226 crore during the September quarter, up 7.28 per cent from ₹31,904 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income increased 10.46 per cent to ₹1,32,019 crore, while interest expenses rose 8.09 per cent to ₹82,876 crore. Loan loss provisions declined 33.23 per cent to ₹2,759 crore from ₹4,132 crore.

Net Profit Rises 9% Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, SBI's net profit increased 9.07 per cent from ₹21,121 crore in Q1 FY27. NII rose 4.58 per cent from ₹46,992 crore, while operating profit increased 2.08 per cent from ₹33,529 crore. The domestic net interest margin improved to 3.11 per cent from 3 per cent in the preceding quarter.

H1 FY27 Profit Increases 12%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, SBI reported net profit of ₹44,159 crore, up 12.31 per cent from ₹39,320 crore in H1 FY26. NII increased 14.78 per cent to ₹96,135 crore, while operating profit rose 8.50 per cent to ₹67,755 crore. The bank reported a return on assets of 1.14 per cent and return on equity of 18.68 per cent for H1 FY27.

Gross NPA Ratio Improves To 1.39%

SBI's gross NPA ratio declined to 1.39 per cent from 1.73 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio improved to 0.36 per cent from 0.42 per cent. The bank's credit cost declined to 0.22 per cent, while its provision coverage ratio, including AUCA, stood at 91.83 per cent.

Advances Grow Nearly 18%

SBI's gross advances increased 17.84 per cent year-on-year to ₹52.08 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. Deposits grew 12.27 per cent to ₹62.78 lakh crore. The CASA ratio stood at 38.32 per cent, compared with 39.63 per cent a year earlier. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.09 per cent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.