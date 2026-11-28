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The State Bank of India (SBI) is preparing to expand its digital lending programme, MSME Dream, by increasing the maximum loan amount available to individual borrowers tenfold, from ₹5 crore to ₹50 crore by March 2027.

The country's largest lender will undertake the expansion in phases, initially raising the borrowing ceiling to ₹10 crore by Nov 30 before extending the higher limit across its branch network, a senior SBI official told PTI on Nov 27.

Introduced in December 2023, the programme facilitates digital credit assessment and financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Since its launch, SBI has sanctioned approximately ₹2.25 lakh crore in loans through the platform.

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SBI MSME Dream Offers Faster Loan Approvals And Disbursements

The proposed expansion aims to address the growing financing requirements of small businesses without significantly increasing loan processing times.

Under the programme, businesses submit financial and operational information digitally, allowing the bank to assess their creditworthiness using available records and digital footprints.

According to the official, the platform can provide in-principle loan approvals within 30-45 minutes. Credit disbursement timelines have also shortened considerably, from three to four weeks under the previous process to approximately one week.

The digital lending initiative has demonstrated relatively stronger asset quality. Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stands below 0.50%, compared with over 1.50% for SBI's overall MSME lending portfolio.

MSME Credit Expansion To Support Industrial Growth And Employment

The expansion comes amid the increasing economic significance of small businesses, particularly in manufacturing, employment generation, exports and innovation.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, MSMEs contribute 31.1% to India's gross domestic product (GDP), account for 35.4% of manufacturing output and represent 48.58% of the country's total exports.

The SBI official highlighted the sector's importance in achieving the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, emphasising the need for MSMEs and manufacturing businesses to expand operations, improve competitiveness and undertake structural transformation to support India's transition towards a developed economy.