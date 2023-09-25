 SBI Mutual Fund Acquires 1,29,076 Shares Of CSB Bank
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
SBI Mutual Fund Acquires 1,29,076 Shares Of CSB Bank | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

SBI Funds Management Limited on Monday announced through an exchange filing that according to the disclosure, SBI Mutual Fund, as part of its various schemes, acquired 1,29,076 shares of CSB Bank on September 21, 2023. These shares represent 0.0744 percent of the paid-up share capital of CSB Bank.

The final holdings of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close business hours on September 21, 2023 was 1,60,46,354 shares which is 9.2494 percent of the paid-up capital of CSB Bank.

The equity share capital or the total capital of the TC before the aquisition or sale were at Rs 1,734,858,270 consisting of 17,34,85,827 equity shares haveing a face value of Rs 10 each. The equity share capital or the total capital of the TC after the aquisition or sale stands at Rs 1,734,858,270 cinsisting of 17,34,85,827 equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each.

article-image

