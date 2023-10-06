SBI MD And Chairman's Tenure Extended By Ministry Of Finance | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India has extended the tenure of Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India and Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

Dinesh Kumar Khara

The notification from the Ministry of Finance stated that the extension of term of office for Dinesh Kumar Khara will be till he attains the age of 63 years or until further orders from the government. The notification read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 19 read with sub-section (1) of section 20 of the State Bank of lndia Act, 1955 (23 of 1955), the Central Government, hereby extends the term of office of Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India beyond 06.10.2023 till he attains the age of 63 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

According to the notification from the ministry, Ashwini Kumar Tewari's tenure as the MD has been extended for a period of two years, beyond January 27, 2024 or until further orders are received. The notification read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of section 19 read with subsection (1) of section 20 of the State Bank of lndia Act, 1955 (23 of 1955), the Central Government, hereby extends the term of office of Shri Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years, beyond 27.01.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”