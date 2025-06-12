 SBI Hires 13,455 Junior Associates To Enhance Customer Experience; Aims To Fill Vacancies Across States
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Hires 13,455 Junior Associates To Enhance Customer Experience; Aims To Fill Vacancies Across States

SBI Hires 13,455 Junior Associates To Enhance Customer Experience; Aims To Fill Vacancies Across States

The SBI has over 236,000 employees committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.3 lakh crore. As of March 2025, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 53.82 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of 39.97 percent and advances of more than Rs 42.20 lakh crore.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Nation’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance customer experience at its branches across the country. The recruitment aimed to fill vacancies across states and union territories, making it one of the significant hiring efforts in the industry.

“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers,” said SBI Chairman CS Setty.

Read Also
Indian Equities Outlook Upgraded To Neutral: SBI Mutual Fund Sees Healthy Entry Points Amid Global...
article-image

“As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements,” he said in a statement.

The SBI has over 2,36,000 employees, committed to creating meaningful employment and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.3 lakh crore. As of March 2025, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 53.82 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.97 per cent and advances of more than Rs 42.20 lakh crore.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

SBI commands a market share of 27.3 per cent and 20.2 per cent in home loans and auto loans, respectively. On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a dividend cheque of Rs 8,076.84 crore on behalf of the government from SBI for the financial year 2024-25.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
article-image

The cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by SBI Chairman at her office in the presence of senior officials.

The robust dividend came as India’s top public sector companies in the financial, power and energy sectors have recorded a robust growth in profit during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, which is expected to further strengthen the government’s fiscal position. SBI’s net profit for the financial year 2024-25 soared to Rs 70,901 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Sensex, Nifty Slide 1% Amid Global Worries, Weak Charts Signal More Downside Ahead

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IPO: Kent RO Systems Receives Approval From SEBI; Financial Data Reveals Strong Profit Jump

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions

IndiGo & SpiceJet Shares Fall After Air India Crash, Market Mood Worsens Amid Global Tensions