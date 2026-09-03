SBI Halves Free ATM Limit, Salary Customers To Pay Sooner

From October 1, SBI salary account holders will get five free monthly transactions at other banks ATMs. |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) will reduce the number of free monthly transactions available to Salary Package Account holders at other banks ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) from October 1, 2026.

Under the revised rules, salary account customers will receive five free transactions each month, compared with the existing allowance of 10. The limit applies regardless of the ATM’s location.

Both Types Of Transactions Covered

The monthly allowance will include financial and non-financial transactions. Cash withdrawals , balance enquiries and services will therefore be counted together within the five free transactions.

Once the free limit is exhausted, SBI’s existing charges will apply. The bank has not increased the fee levied on each additional transaction.

Customers withdrawing cash from another bank’s ATM after using their five free transactions will pay ₹23 plus GST per withdrawal. Each additional non-financial transaction will attract a charge of ₹11 plus GST.

A salary account holder completing eight transactions at other banks ATMs currently pays nothing because all eight fall within the 10-transaction allowance. From October, however, the last three transactions may attract charges, depending on their nature.

Who Will Face The Change?

The revised limit applies only to SBI Salary Package Account holders using SBI debit cards at ATMs and ADWMs operated by other banks.

Transaction limits and service charges applicable to SBI’s other account categories will remain unchanged. SBI has also made no revision to the existing rules governing debit-card transactions at its own ATMs and ADWMs.

Cardless Withdrawals Stay Free

SBI’s cardless cash-withdrawal service remains outside the revised limit. Customers can continue making cardless withdrawals at SBI-operated machines and those belonging to other banks without any transaction cap until further notice.

The revision will mainly affect salary account customers who frequently use their SBI debit cards at other banks machines. While the charges themselves remain unchanged, affected customers will reach the paid-transaction threshold after five uses instead of 10 from October.