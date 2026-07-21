SBI Funds Management Shares Make Market Debut With 7% Premium

Shares of SBI Funds Management made a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, listing at a premium of around 7% over the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The listing followed strong investor interest in the company’s public issue, which was subscribed 41.66 times during the bidding period from July 14 to July 16.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of SBI Funds Management were listed at Rs 613.30 apiece, marking a premium of 6.85% over the IPO price band of Rs 545-574 per share.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 610, reflecting a gain of 6.27% from the issue price.

Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,24,246.48 crore.

However, the market debut was lower than expectations in the grey market, where investors had anticipated a premium listing of nearly 16%.

Despite the moderate listing gains, analysts argue that SBI Funds Management continues to have a strong investment case due to its leadership position in the asset management sector, backing from State Bank of India, extensive distribution network and scalable business model.

Before the IPO opened for subscription, SBI Funds Management raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors, indicating strong institutional interest in the issue.

Established in 1987, SBI Funds Management is the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund and is among India’s largest asset management companies.

As of March 31, 2026, the company managed mutual fund assets of Rs 12.51 lakh crore based on quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), giving it a 15.3% share of India’s mutual fund market.

The company’s strong parentage, large investor base and expanding mutual fund industry are expected to remain key growth drivers as India’s asset management sector continues to expand.