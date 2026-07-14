SBI Funds Management IPO: 23% Subscription on First Day; GMP Signals 18% Listing Gain

SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company, opened its initial public offering (IPO) on July 14, with the issue receiving 23% subscription on the first day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO received bids for 2.90 crore shares against the 12.45 crore shares available, translating into an overall subscription rate of around 23% as of 11:39 am.

The employee portion attracted the highest demand, with 57% subscription, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 35% and the shareholder quota at 32%.

The ₹9,813 crore public issue will remain open for subscription until July 16. Despite the moderate response on the opening day, the IPO has generated interest in the grey market.

Market tracking platforms reported a grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹100 per share, indicating a possible listing gain of nearly 18% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

The company has fixed the IPO price range at ₹545-₹574 per equity share. The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore shares, meaning SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The proceeds will go to existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

SBI will sell up to 12.83 crore shares, while Amundi India Holding will offload up to 7.54 crore shares through the public offering.

Before the IPO launch, the asset management company raised ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement. It allotted 2.88 crore shares to 30 institutional investors at ₹574 per share.

Participants included PI Opportunities Fund-II, backed by Azim Premji, and investor Akash Manek Bhanshali.

SBI Funds Management reported strong financial performance in FY26, with net profit rising 21% year-on-year to ₹3,068 crore from ₹2,540 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,389 crore from ₹3,598 crore during the same period.

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The IPO allocation includes 50% shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors. Eligible SBI shareholders and employees have also received reserved portions, with employees offered shares at a discount.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 26 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper price band. The basis of allotment is expected on July 17, while listing on NSE and BSE is scheduled for July 21.

Founded in 1992, SBI Funds Management manages SBI Mutual Fund and had assets under management of around ₹16.32 lakh crore as of 2025, holding a 15.5% share of India’s mutual fund market.