SBI Confirms Data Breach Involving 3,897 Customer Records Exposed On Dark Web, India's Largest PSU Bank Launches Cybersecurity Probe

SBI Confirms Data Breach |

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, has disclosed a suspected customer data breach after identifying 3,897 records containing personal information on the dark web. The bank confirmed the development through a stock exchange filing on Wednesday and initiated a detailed cybersecurity investigation.

SBI Data Breach: What Happened?

SBI said it received alerts from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) regarding a possible exposure of customer information.

During its preliminary examination of approximately 3.75 lakh records available on the dark web, the bank identified 3,897 customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The bank is investigating whether the exposed information is authentic and how the suspected breach occurred.

What Customer Information Was Exposed?

According to SBI's disclosure, the potentially compromised information includes customer names, registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender, email addresses and residential addresses.

Other details include branch identifiers, Customer Information File (CIF) numbers, lead IDs and metadata linked to loan applications and related records.

SBI Launches Cybersecurity Investigation

Following the alerts, SBI activated its cyber incident response protocols and engaged an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency.

The investigation will examine the authenticity of the leaked records, identify the possible source of exposure and assess potential security risks.

The bank said preventive and corrective measures are being implemented.

SBI Says Banking Operations Remain Unaffected

SBI clarified that the incident has not materially affected its core banking operations, financial performance or business continuity.

Meanwhile, SBI shares traded around Rs 970 on the BSE at approximately 10 am on Wednesday.

Hacker Group Claims Access To SBI Data

Earlier, a hacker group identifying itself as Siriusim claimed to possess confidential SBI customer information.

Cybersecurity monitoring account CyberPulse56 highlighted the claim on X, mentioning approximately 3.75 lakh CSV data entries and 2,722 PDF documents.

However, the authenticity and full extent of the alleged exposure remain under investigation.