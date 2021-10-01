SBI celebrates ‘NPS Diwas’ on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons

Marking the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on October 1, State Bank of India announced the launch of NPS (National Pension System) Diwas in-line with PFRDA’s campaign towards Government of India’s mission to create a pensioned society in India. Dinesh Khara Chairman, SBI, launched this initiative across all its branches to create awareness about NPS amongst its millions of customers.

Khara also launched NPS Registration functionality for individual subscribers under All Citizen sector on YONO SBI, as part of the NPS Diwas.

Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are glad to celebrate ‘NPS Diwas’ in line with International Day of Older Persons. We believe it is an ideal occasion for our customers to understand the importance of investing in NPS in order to ensure a healthy and secure retirement.”

NPS Diwas observed by SBI is a step towards Government of India’s mission, to create a pensioned society in India. National Pension System is a long-term investment product having a very low-cost structure, offering market linked returns, regulated by PFRDA.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:04 PM IST