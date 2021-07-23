SBI Cards Q1 net profit falls 22% to Rs 305 cr as NPAs rise

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday reported a 22 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 305 crore in the quarter ended June 30 due to higher delinquencies.

The SBI-promoted card issuance company had reported a net profit of Rs 393 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal (2020-21).

Total income of SBI Card during the quarter rose to Rs 2,451 crore as against Rs 2,196 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, the interest income declined to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 1,412 crore in the same quarter a year ago, while income from fees and services rose to Rs 1,099 crore from Rs 668 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21. Other income doubled to Rs 89 crore from Rs 43 crore in the year-ago period.