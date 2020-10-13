SBI Card offers festive cashbacks, discounts across various brands

India's largest credit card issuer SBI Card on Tuesday offered discounts as well as cashbacks across a host of brands with over 1,000 offers across 2,000 cities.

The festive offer covers wide set of categories like fashion and lifestyle, electronics, mobiles and jewellery.

Customers can choose across brands including Amazon, Croma, FirstCry, Grofers, Home centre, More Hypermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq.

SBI Card is also the exclusive credit card partner for Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' online shopping festival. Customers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on Flipkart during the offer period in addition to the plethora of deals on the platform.

"SBI Card endeavours to bring customers a rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases," it said in a statement. The festive offers started from October 1 and will run till November 15.

"This year we have curated over 1,000 offers, with national and local merchants, both in-store and online, across 2,000 cities, to enable our cardholders great benefits across all the categories.

"In addition, to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Card customers can avail equated monthly installment (EMI) purchase facility at over 1.3 lakh stores," said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director and CEO of SBI Card.

In addition to the national offers, SBI Card has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers for customers across small towns and cities.