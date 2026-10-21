SBI Breaks Silence On Data Leak, Says Very Few Customers Affected And Bank Balances Are Safe

SBI assures customers that account balances remain safe after a recent data leak. | Representative Image

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an official clarification following a recent cyber incident involving customer data, assuring account holders that their money remains safe and the breach has affected only a very small number of customers.

https://t.co/J7aDscxFHZ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 21, 2026

The country's largest public sector lender said the incident has not materially impacted its information technology systems, core banking operations, financial performance or business continuity.

SBI Assures Customers About Safety Of Funds

In a statement titled Important Information for Customers, SBI acknowledged the recent cyber incident related to a data leak but maintained that its impact was limited.

"With regard to the recent cyber incident related to data leak, we advise that the incident has impacted a very very small number of customers," the bank stated.

SBI further assured customers that their account balances remain completely safe and that necessary measures are being taken to safeguard their interests.

The bank emphasised that protecting customers' financial assets, personal information and trust continues to be its highest priority.

No Material Impact On Banking Operations

SBI clarified that the incident has not caused any material disruption to its IT infrastructure or core business operations.

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The lender also stated that its financial performance and business continuity remain unaffected, indicating that regular banking services are continuing without any material disruption.

The clarification comes amid concerns surrounding reports of an alleged customer data exposure involving the bank.

Earlier Reports Raised Data Security Concerns

Earlier, reports suggested that a hacker group operating under the name Siriusim had claimed access to customer information allegedly linked to SBI.

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The claims involved approximately 3.8 lakh data entries and thousands of documents. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

SBI's latest statement does not disclose the exact number of affected customers or specify what information may have been exposed.

The bank reiterated that it is taking all possible steps to protect customers and maintain confidence in its banking services.