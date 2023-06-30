SBI Appoints New Directors On The Central Board Of The Bank |

SBI on Friday announced the appointment of Ketan Shivji Vikamsey, Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape, Rajesh Kumar Dubey, and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat as the new Director on the Central Board of the Bank under section 19(c) of the SBI Act, 1955 for a period of three years from June 26, 2023 to June 25, 2026, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ketan Shivji Vikamsey

CA Ketan S Vikamsey is a senior partner at KKC & Associates LLP (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP), Chartered Accountants, a firm established in 1936. He holds a Certification on IFRS by ICAI; Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA) of ICAI; and Certification in IT and Cyber Security for Board Members by IDRBT, Hyderabad. He is registered as an Independent Director with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and comes with over thirty years’ experience in the areas of audit of large banks, manufacturing concerns, Investment Banks, Insurance Companies and Mutual Funds. He is a regular Speaker/ Chairman, at various seminars, meetings, lectures held by ICAI, Regional Councils of ICAI, Branches & Study Circles of ICAI, RBI, C&AG and several other organisations and is a Trustee at Vipassana Research Institute, Igatpuri and Shri V L Vidyarthigriha – a NGO operating a modern Hostel facility in the heart of Mumbai with a capacity of over 150 students. He is a wildlife and nature lover, having keen interest in professional photography, having widely travelled across the world, with a passion for exploring new places and varied interesting cultures.

Mrugank M Paranjape

He has a Bachelor in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai with a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and has more than 30 years of experience in Banking, Capital Markets, Asset Management and Stock Broking covering varied functional and geographic areas. He is currently the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of NCDEX e Markets Limited. Earlier he was the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited. Prior to that he held senior management positions at Deutsche Bank in Singapore and India. He has previously worked with ICICI Prudential AMC, India Infoline, ING Barings, and Citibank amongst others.

Rajesh Kumar Dubey

He is presently holding the charge of Executive Director (Personnel) at LIC of India. He joined LIC of India as a Direct Recruit Officer in the year 1988. He possesses a Degree in Engineering. In a span of 34 years of service in LIC of India, he has the experience of handling various assignments in administration as well as marketing. During the initial period he worked as Asst. Admn. Officer in Branches for four years. In the year 1992 he was promoted and was given an opportunity to serve the Corporation in marketing assignments as Branch Manager first at a conventional branch in Central Zone and then at Pension & Group Schemes Unit of Mumbai. He has also worked as Manager (Sales) at LIC’s UK Office for four years and was in-charge of Mumbai Division-I and Bengaluru Division-I. The Sr. Divisional Manager is the brand ambassador of the Organization in that geographical area. As In charge of the Mumbai and Bengaluru Divisional Office he had held the most crucial position at the operational level.

The role revolved around leadership and capacity building to fulfill the corporate objectives and contribute to the growth of all stakeholders i.e., organization, policyholders, staff, development officers and agents and enhance the organization’s image and good will. After having exposure in various portfolios in IT, New Business, International Operations, Personnel/Administration, CRM, Marketing, he was assigned the portfolios of ULIP, ER-Discipline, Personnel in Central Office in the cadre of Zonal Manager (Ordinary Scale) before elevation to the Selection Scale of Zonal Manager. He took charge as Executive Director (Personnel) on 22nd April 2021. The role which he holds now is a specialist position which ensures development of Manpower planning, placement, appraisals, discipline, and Employee & Industrial relations etc within the Organisation. He has to forecast and prepare the Specialist and generalized manpower requirement, develop appropriate systems and procedures for career planning with predictive model that would meet the Corporation’s requirements.

CA Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat

He is a Graduate in Commerce and a Chartered Accountant by profession. He is the main Partner of M/s. D. S. Shekhawat & Associates, Chartered Accountants since September 2002 and is also the Chairman of the Th. Jaswant Singh Memorial Trust. He has over 20 years of diverse experience and knowledge in Accountancy, Audits, Finance, Economics, Law, Human Resources, Risk and Business Management, Agriculture & Rural Economy. He has served as an Independent Director on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and was also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of IOCL.