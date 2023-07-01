SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer | Image: SBI (Representative)

SBI Bank appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant as Chief Financial Officer of State Bank of India with effect from July 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1,1991 and has more than 31 years of experience in Banking.

He has a vast experience in the fields of Banking, Forex and Finance & Accounting. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

SBI Shares

The shares of SBI on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 572.35, up by 0.45 percent.

