 SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1,1991 and has more than 31 years of experience in Banking.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer | Image: SBI (Representative)

SBI Bank appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant as Chief Financial Officer of State Bank of India with effect from July 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

He has been working with State Bank of India since August 1,1991 and has more than 31 years of experience in Banking.

He has a vast experience in the fields of Banking, Forex and Finance & Accounting. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

SBI Shares

The shares of SBI on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 572.35, up by 0.45 percent.

Read Also
SBI Appoints New Directors On The Central Board Of The Bank
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Auto Sales June 2023: Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in June 2023 Sold 6,715 units

Auto Sales June 2023: Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in June 2023 Sold 6,715 units

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand

NTPC Records Remarkable Growth In Coal Production and Despatch

NTPC Records Remarkable Growth In Coal Production and Despatch

APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24

APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24