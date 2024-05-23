'Say Goodbye To Meeting Mayhem': Google Meet Launches Game-Changing 'Adaptive Audio' Feature

Google Meet Launches Game-Changing 'Adaptive Audio' Feature |

Have you ever been on a video call where echoes, feedback, and distant voice or sounds was all over the place and make it hard to focus? But now, this problem has an easy solution.

Google meet, the popular video conferencing platform, has introduced a latest feature: 'Adaptive Audi.' This tool, with some serious AI wizardry, sychronises microphone audio from multiple devices in the same room during a meeting. It clears annoying feedback and echoes, making sure everyone can hear each other clear without the hassle.

How does it works?

Rather than crowding around a single laptop just to be heard, with the Adaptive Audio, Google meet automatically detects when there are multiple laptops in the same room and combines their speakers and microphones, making everyone's voices comes through loud and clear.

Moreover, this features gives small organisation and teams the freedom to wherever they like to or can choose to meet in places like cafe or lounges, without sacrificing audio quality.

Google meet automatically detects when there are multiple laptops in the same room and combines their speakers and microphones/Representative Image | Google

Using Adaptive Audio is as simple as joining a Google Meet meeting on your laptop or device and the feature is automatically activated when Google Meet detects multiple devices from the same location joining the meeting. And if you prefer to have more control, you can manually enable or disable the feature in the settings.

Rolling out Now

The rollout of Adaptive Audio began on May 22, 2024, for Rapid Release domains and will take about two weeks to reach everyone.

Scheduled Release domain users will gain access starting June 5.

Currently, the feature is available to Workspace users with specific plans and add-ons.

How to Enable Adaptive Audio

1. Join a Google Meet meeting on your laptop or device.

2. Adaptive Audio kicks in automatically when multiple devices from the same location join.

3. If you prefer manual control, head to Settings > Audio > Adaptive audio and toggle the setting as you like.