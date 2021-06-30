Saw over 5X surge in demand for COVID-19 safety essentials during 2nd wave in India: Udaan

B2B e-commerce company Udaan on Wednesday said it witnessed a 5X surge in demand for items like protective masks, face shields and PPE suits, and nearly 15 million such items were sold via the platform during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These items catered to over 23,000 orders from over 400 sellers across 5,000 pin codes, Udaan said in a statement.

The second wave saw a huge demand of over 11 million protective masks, making it the largest item sold on the platform.

"During the period, the platform also shipped over 1,00,000 face shields, oximeters, PPE suits and kits, infrared thermometers, and oxygen concentrators among other essential items across more than 750 cities and towns," it added.