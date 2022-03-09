SaveIN ties up with LoanTap to accelerate growth of Care now, Pay later

SaveIN, Buy now, Pay later platform for healthcare has partnered with LoanTap, a non-bank financial company, as its lending partner for it’s healthcare finance product called Care now, Pay later. Through this partnership, SaveIN will accelerate it’s expansion across healthcare practices and cities while LoanTap will build its lending book in the healthcare domain, it said in a press statement.

Through this partnership, customers visiting SaveIN healthcare partners can avail easy repayment facilities, up to Rs. 50,000 within 60 seconds in a completely paperless process.

Jitin Bhasin, Founder, SaveIN says, “SaveIN is creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem with high quality and vetted providers covering various out-patient practices and wellness services. Customers can discover SaveIN partners in a hyper-local discovery methodology and can avail healthcare products and treatments at zero cost EMIs. Our deep integrated partnership with LoanTap will allow us to accelerate the penetration of on demand, check out finance across our fast growing partner base”.

Backed by Silicon Valley based leading technology investor, Y-Combinator, SaveIN recently launched its unique offline BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) product for financing need-based healthcare expenses, at physical points of care.

“We are delighted to partner with SaveIN and together we aim to promote Buy now, Pay later for healthcare. LoanTap has been stitching deep-integrated lending partnerships with other fintech entities and SaveIN is in a unique position to address a vast untapped market opportunity”, said Satyam Kumar, CEO, LoanTap.

SaveIN aims to expand to 5,000 healthcare outlets across top 15 Indian cities in the next 12 months thereby creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem that empowers and enables customers to benefit from immediate availability of healthcare finance with enhanced affordability.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:49 PM IST