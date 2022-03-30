Saurabh Puri joins Zaggle as Chief Business Officer-Credit Cards

Zaggle, a SaaS FinTech company, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Puri as its Chief Business Officer - Credit Cards. Puri is a seasoned professional who has a proven track record of surpassing corporate growth objectives and expertise in identifying and managing key business drivers, as well as achieving and exceeding customer expectations. Before joining Zaggle, he was the Business Head - Credit Cards at Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he handled business transformation initiatives as well as the brand expansion mandate across verticals, the company said in a statement.

Puri will work collaboratively with Avinash Godkhindi, Zaggle's MD and CEO, to further augment the growth momentum of Zaggle in the fast growing Indian and global SpendTech markets.

On the leadership appointment, Raj N., Founder and Chairman of Zaggle said, “Zaggle is preparing for the next phase of growth and global expansion as we see tremendous opportunity to define the SpendTech space in India. As we march on this exciting journey at full speed, I am very pleased to welcome Saurabh who along with his team will be responsible for expanding Zaggle’s business offerings substantially and drive to our business and market expansion strategies.”

Welcoming Saurabh Puri, Avinash Godkhindi, MD and CEO, Zaggle, said, “Credit cards are a deeply under penetrated product category and present a hugely opportunity in India which will drive the next phase of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. With Saurabh’s experience, I am confident our Credit card businesses will evolve into our key business driver over the next few years.”

Sharing his thoughts, Saurabh Puri, Chief Business Officer - Credit Cards, Zaggle said, “Zaggle has changed the SpendTech landscape in India in a short period of time, and I am excited to continue the vision of putting customer experience at the centre of this journey. Credit card is an underpenetrated product and hence there is a huge scope of expanding the market through partnerships.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:51 PM IST