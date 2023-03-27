 Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr

Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr

The transaction is expected to be consummated on or before April 25, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr |

Dalmia Bharat Refractories to sell 1,87,23,743 shares of Rs 10 each accounting to 42.36 per cent shares to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Limited for Rs 800 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to be consummated on or before April 25, 2023.

Transfer of investment

The transfer of investment will be with 20 per cent or Rs 160 crore payment on date of consummation, Rs 320 crore or 40 per cent through NCDs redeemable on or before December 31, 2023 and Rs 320 crore or 40 per cent through NCDs redeemable before September 30, 2024.

These NCDs will carry a coupon of 8.5 per cent p.a. payable quarterly.

Read Also
Dalmia Bharat bags Jaypee Group's cement plans for Rs 5,666 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr

Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors opening 15 new dealerships across the country

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors opening 15 new dealerships across the country

Welspun India advances significantly in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index score in 2022

Welspun India advances significantly in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index score in 2022

Lupin receives tentative approval from U.S. FDA for Valbenazine Capsules

Lupin receives tentative approval from U.S. FDA for Valbenazine Capsules

Salesforce COO hints more job cuts, says company's structure needs to be changed and reshaped

Salesforce COO hints more job cuts, says company's structure needs to be changed and reshaped