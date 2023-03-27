Sarvapriya Healthcare to buy 42.36% stake in Dalmia Bharat Refractories for Rs 800 cr

Dalmia Bharat Refractories to sell 1,87,23,743 shares of Rs 10 each accounting to 42.36 per cent shares to Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Private Limited for Rs 800 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to be consummated on or before April 25, 2023.
Transfer of investment
The transfer of investment will be with 20 per cent or Rs 160 crore payment on date of consummation, Rs 320 crore or 40 per cent through NCDs redeemable on or before December 31, 2023 and Rs 320 crore or 40 per cent through NCDs redeemable before September 30, 2024.
These NCDs will carry a coupon of 8.5 per cent p.a. payable quarterly.
