Sarda Dairy launches Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk in Mumbai

Expanding its range of new product, Sarda Dairy and Food Products Ltd has launched its new Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk in Mumbai, the company said in a release.

The product, completely untouched by human hands, will be available in the city in 500 ml pouches.

Sarda's Vachan brand of milk and dairy products are currently available in more than 74 cities in the country across 10 states.