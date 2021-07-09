Sarda Dairy launches Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk in Mumbai

Expanding its range of new product, Sarda Dairy and Food Products Ltd has launched its new Vachan Farm Classics Cow Milk in Mumbai, the company said in a release.
The product, completely untouched by human hands, will be available in the city in 500 ml pouches.
Sarda's Vachan brand of milk and dairy products are currently available in more than 74 cities in the country across 10 states.
"...Through this launch we are looking at further expanding our product portfolio in the Mumbai market and give customers access to a healthy, nutritious product,” said Pankaj Sarda, joint managing director at Sarda Group.
As per the release, the newly launched milk product will be available at 250 different touchpoints across city including Nature’s Basket, Star Bazaar, General stores, Flipkart and Amazon.
