Sapphire Foods Returns To Profit At ₹14 Crore In Q1 FY27; Revenue Rises To ₹891 Crore

Sapphire Foods reported a Q1 FY27 net profit of Rs 14.02 crore | SapphireFoods

Mumbai: Sapphire Foods India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a loss of Rs 1.74 crore a year earlier.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 12.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 890.96 crore from Rs 776.83 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue grew to Rs 890.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 792.22 crore in Q4 FY26. Total income stood at Rs 896.63 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 880.46 crore from Rs 799.87 crore in the previous quarter.

The company posted a profit before tax of Rs 16.17 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 1.84 crore in Q1 FY26 and a loss of Rs 15.49 crore in Q4 FY26.

Unlike the preceding quarter, which included exceptional charges of Rs 12.80 crore, Q1 FY27 did not have any exceptional items.

Cost of materials consumed rose to Rs 278.06 crore from Rs 253.34 crore a year ago. Employee benefits expense increased to Rs 115.35 crore from Rs 102.33 crore, while finance costs stood at Rs 31.93 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense was Rs 97.36 crore.

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Other expenses increased to Rs 357.77 crore from Rs 308.31 crore in the year-ago quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share came in at Rs 0.44, compared with a loss per share of Rs 0.06 in Q1 FY26.

Separately, Sapphire Foods said its proposed amalgamation with Devyani International Ltd remains subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. During the quarter, the company also completed the shift of its registered office to Panchkula, Haryana.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.