Santander UK launches new international cash management platform in partnership with Infosys Finacle

Infosys Finacle and Santander UK today announced the roll out of the latter's international cash management platform 'Santander Global Connect', the company said in a release.

Santander Global Connect is a cash management platform designed to support the international growth plans for Santander’s corporate and commercial customers.

The first release of the platform, currently in pilot, provides customers with access to view liquidity held globally. Subsequent releases will enable customers to manage, control, and mitigate cash and business risk, from a single portal.