Santander UK launches new international cash management platform in partnership with Infosys Finacle

Infosys Finacle and Santander UK today announced the roll out of the latter's international cash management platform 'Santander Global Connect', the company said in a release.
Santander Global Connect is a cash management platform designed to support the international growth plans for Santander’s corporate and commercial customers.
The first release of the platform, currently in pilot, provides customers with access to view liquidity held globally. Subsequent releases will enable customers to manage, control, and mitigate cash and business risk, from a single portal.
"This new platform will allow us to support UK businesses of all sizes to seamlessly manage their international transaction and cash management banking needs. It will also help us to develop and grow relationships with existing customers and support the international growth needs of new customers...,” said John Carroll, head of international and transactional banking, Santander UK.
"With the increased volatility and complexity of the global business environment, corporate treasurers need to monitor and manage their liquidity positions and working capital in real-time...The new platform will power innovative global cash and liquidity management services, along with much-needed flexibility, openness, and self-serve capabilities," said Sanat Rao, chief business officer and global head, Infosys Finacle.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)