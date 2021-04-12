Sanjeev Kumar takes over as Chairman, Airports Authority of India

Sanjeev Kumar, an IAS officer of 1993 batch, Maharashtra Cadre, took over as Chairman of Airports Authority of India, on April 7. Prior to this, Kumar was working as State Commissioner -GST, Government of Maharashtra. With rich experience in the field of Infrastructure and Finance, Kumar hasserved in various ministries and departments of the Government of Maharashtra viz. Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Energy and Industries Department. He has worked as Joint CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and has also been MD of Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation.

He was the CMD of largest electricity distributor company of India, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for more than four years and brought it to profit for continuous four years. He implemented large number of public friendly measures in MSEDCL, while improving operational and financial efficiency. Kumar has spent more than five years in State Goods Taxation Department in various capacities at the crucial time of introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2005 and now in GST.

He also has experience of working in Government of India and has worked as Director in Ministry of Power for two years. In addition to this, Sanjeev Kumar worked in Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation as Joint Secretary & Mission Director for Housing for all projects. During his tenure as the Mission director for Prime Minister AawasYojna (PMAY), he designed and launched the prestigious scheme in that capacity.

Kumar holds a degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from University of Roorkee (now known as IIT Roorkee) and M.Tech in Communication Engineering from IIT.