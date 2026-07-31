Sanghvi Movers Reports 30% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹65.25 Crore

Mumbai: Sanghvi Movers Limited on Thursday reported a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹65.25 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹50.26 crore.

Revenue Growth

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 38.89% YoY to ₹379.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹273.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹393.11 crore, an increase from ₹280.75 crore reported in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹305.47 crore, compared to ₹212.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, was ₹7.54, an increase from ₹5.80 reported in the same quarter last year.

Standalone Performance

For standalone results, Sanghvi Movers reported a net profit of ₹41.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is compared to ₹41.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) on 31 July 2026. The board meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 01:30 p.m. (IST).

Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated other comprehensive income, net of tax, for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was a loss of ₹0.10 crore, compared to a loss of ₹0.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.