Sanghi Industries Q1FY25 Earnings: Total Income Surges To ₹230.55 Crore; Net Loss Narrows To ₹88.82 Crore

Sanghi Industries Q1 FY25 Earnings: Total Income Surges To ₹230.55 Crore; Net Loss Narrows To ₹88.82 Crore |

Sanghi Industries Limited, one of the leading cement companies on Monday (July 29) announced its approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, through an exchange filing.

Unaudited Financial Result - Q1FY25

The company reported a total income of Rs 230.55 crore for Q1 FY25, a surge from Rs 170.20 crore in the same period the previous year.

The revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 222.99 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 166.69 crore year-on-year (YoY). Total expenses were reduced to Rs 319.37 crore, down from Rs 358.63 crore YoY.

The loss before tax improved to Rs 88.82 crore, a significant reduction from the previous year's loss of Rs 189.43 crore. The net loss for the period was Rs 88.82 crore, compared to Rs 189.43 crore YoY.

Share performance of Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries is a part of Ambuja Cements and the diversified Adani Group. It is also among the India’s leading cement companies.

Screengrab of the Share performance of Sanghi Industries |

The shares of the company after the announcement of the Q1FY25 quarterly earnings were trading at Rs 97.96, reflecting a decline of 1.28 per cent as of 2:12 pm IST.

On Monday, the shares opened at Rs 99.89. During the intraday trading, the stock experienced some fluctuations, reaching a high of Rs 101.75 and a low of Rs 97.85.