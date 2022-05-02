San Franciso-based Rise Capital launches India operations

San Francisco-based Rise Capital, founded by Nazar Yasin (Ex- Tiger Global and Goldman Sachs) has announced its entry into the Indian startup ecosystem.

Rise Capital, which is known for investing in emerging economies like LatAm, MENA, SEA, and Africa, will be investing in India through its global fund III.

India has already become the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, Rise Capital believes that India's growth story is still in its early innings and has the potential to experience significant further growth in the coming years. The VC fund believes that tech startups in India will create well over $1 trillion in M-Cap by 2030.

Nazar Yasin, Managing Partner, Rise Capital, says, “We are quite bullish on the Indian venture space and remain committed as we are a long term player. Our ability to spot high potential startups as demonstrated in other emerging regions gives us the confidence to deploy a significant part of our global fund in India.” We will continue to focus on a digital disruption thesis, which we believe is still quite early across most sectors in India, he adds.

As Rise Capital continues to build its operations in India, it will be looking to invest in early stage startups and will back the potential winners in the follow on rounds, it said in a press statement.

The Fund has hired Anuj Mehta as its first investment team member for the development and implementation of Rise Capital’s India investment strategy and will be looking to increase its activity gradually as it starts deploying capital.

Nazar Yasin, Managing Partner, Rise Capital, says, “We believe that India is poised to further mature and create a bigger impact at a global scale. With more international investors like us coming in, it will be an important part of this evolution. We are confident of replicating our success from other emerging markets here in India.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:29 PM IST