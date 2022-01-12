Samsung's chip business faces minimal impact from Chinese city lockdown

The lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an will have minimal impact on Samsung Electronics' performance, which has a chip fabrication complex. stated Doh Hyun-woo, analysts said in his report.

The company has invested more than $25 billion in the Xi'an manufacturing complex and temporarily adjusted operations at its NAND flash chips manufacturing base in the city last month.

The Xi'an manufacturing complex is Samsung's only overseas facility that produces NAND flash memory chips, according to reports.

"The event will have minimal impact on the global supply of NAND flash chips for the time," stated Doh Hyun-woo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities in his report.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:52 PM IST