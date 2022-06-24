Samarth Bajaj - the serial entrepreneur passionate about authenticity & innovation |

Every entrepreneur comes with a set of core values that’s goes a long way while building the brand and the overall organization thereupon. Samarth Bajaj, Co-Founder, and CEO, of The Designer’s Class,is one such exemplary instance.Both authenticity and innovation are essential ingredients in the recipe for a successful start-up venture. Let us see how Samarth has blended both these qualities into his serial entrepreneurship journey to become a name of resonance.

Post his graduation in Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, the entrepreneurial bug hit Samarth hard. This young guy fresh from college joined his family businesses, to begin with - India’s premiere Jadau Jewellery brand, Krsala™ and real estate company, Shiv Shakti Constructions, which has been a part of the industry since the 1960’s. Then with this prior real estate experience, Samarth dived into his entrepreneurial journey with a real estate venture named Trojan Realty at just 25. It focused on premium boutique projects that offer state-of-the-art art designs and infrastructure. At the age of 30, he founded India’s Bollywood-based Indoor experience museum, House of Stars™, with license partners like Dharma Productions, Fox films, Mukta Arts, and Zee Music to name a few. After growing and automating these businesses, he went ahead with his next entrepreneurial expedition in the form of The Designer’s Class™ (TDC).

“Uncommon thinkers reuse, what common thinkers refuse’, said JRD Ratan Tata and following this, TDC came into existence. A first of its kind digital education platform focusing on different verticals of design, TDC noticed a gap in the design education and e-learning industry and built a platform that will add significant value to anyone interested in studying and pursuing design. It became India’s first online design education platform with numerous prominent designers offering holistic design education. The courses are designed with high-quality global content curated by academic thinkers in pre-recorded format coupled with engaging workbooks, demos, and quizzes. The e-learning innovationpartnered with Gauri Khan for a foundational course in interior design. The video module is focused on getting design aspirants started in the journey to land millions of job opportunities in the field. The edtech company has renowned designers as faculty of choice, state-of-the-art e-learning platform, constant support from the industry whosoever, student-centric program, hands-on teaching mechanism, custom-designed program by industry professionals, and internship opportunities with leading design veterans. All of these are making TDC a popular name in design learning in a quick span of time.

“GLOCAL is the sole mantra at The Designer’s Class. We’ve created a platform that solves India’s design education problem and has global applications too. Our courses have currently been purchased by subscribers in the US, UK, GCC, Africa, and Australia besides India. Be it students studying in K-12 schools, aspiring to go to a Design School, already in design schools, young adults working in design-based industries, or homemakers with a passion and curiosity for design, we cater to everyone. Our aim is to prohigh-quality design education and empowers people in the remotest locations by giving them the same experiences and opportunities as urban students”, said Samarth Bajaj.

In short, The Designer’s Class is a true education disrevolutionizing design education and giving equal opportunity to all, regardless of age, income, or location. It is the epitome of ed-tech innovation.

Once companies are built on such core values, their success is inevitable. And in no time we have seen this turning into a reality in all five successful business entities of Samarth Bajaj dealingin jewellery, real estate, indoor entertainment and e-learning.

With a passion to succeed, an ability to think ahead of time against all odds along with an instinct to redirect their trajectory and just dive into every possible prospect at the opportune time, this serial entrepreneur has just bagged every single opportunity to create something new and authentic