Sam Altman Thinks Indian Firms Can't Create ChatGPT-Like AI; Tech Mahindra CEO Accepts Challenge

ChatGPT first appeared as another AI tool last year, but took the world by storm as it wrote entire essays, answered question like a real person and even wrote poems. As Microsoft invested in the generative AI to boost search engine Bing with it, Google rushed to launch its own version Bard which was't up to the mark and Elon Musk started work on an anti-woke AI.

But as tech giants are either struggling to create a worthy rival to ChatGPT, Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive has accepted the challenge.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them.



Dear @sama, From one CEO to another..



CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. pic.twitter.com/67FDUtLNq0 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) June 9, 2023

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani tweeted a video from an event where Sam Altman was interacting with Indian entrepreneurs and media during his India visit.

Banking on history

In the clip, VC Rajan Anandan asked Altman how an Indian startup can build AI models, to which he answered that it is hopeless for Indian firms to compete with OpenAI.

In his tweet, Gurnani wrote that he accepts the challenge for building an AI tool similar to ChatGPT.

Thank you @sama for the clear answer. As you said, "it is hopeless, but you will try anyway". 5000 years of Indian entrepreneurship has shown us that we should never underestimate the Indian entrepreneur. We do intend to try 🚀@sama @OpenAI https://t.co/gQkxOZAFCW — Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) June 8, 2023

Anandan also tweeted a response to Altman, citing 5,000 years of Indian entrepreneurship to make a point that Indian firms can't be underestimated.