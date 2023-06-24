Sam Altman And Anand Mahindra Discuss Tech Mahindra CEO's Challenge During PM Modi's Visit In Washington

During his first visit to India, OpenAI founder Sam Altman raised eyebrows when he said that Indian startups can't make something like ChatGPT for $10 million. Among others, Tech Mahindra's CEO CP Gurnani took his words as a challenge, which he accepted through a tweet, as others said that Altman can't underestimate Indian talent.

But weeks after the social media confrontation with Tech Mahindra's Chief Exec, Altman shook hands with its founder Anand Mahindra in Washington.

The Tech Handshake meeting this morning at the White House, was refreshingly frank, thanks to the direction of @GinaRaimondo My optimism about closer technology cooperation is because mutual benefit is now involved rather than just a one-way request from India. On the sidelines… pic.twitter.com/SNsm9blx4V — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2023

Dinner table conversations on AI

On the sidelines of a dinner hosted at the White House for PM Modi by US President Joe Biden, the entrepreneurs talked about mutual cooperation on AI.

After discussing the row involving Altman and Gurnani, Mahindra came to the conclusion that the OpenAI founder had been misunderstood and that he did believe in the capabilities of India's tech talent.

This comes after Altman had already clarified that his comments on Indian startups creating and training an AI model were about limited funds acting as a hurdle.

Apart from Gurnani, an Indian venture capitalist who had asked the question Altman responded to, later hit out saying that India had a 5,000-year-old history of entrepreneurship.

India's Minister of State for IT had also said that while Altman has done great work on ChatGPT, he isn't aware of India's potential in AI.