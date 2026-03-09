'Salute To You, Dhiraj': Anand Mahindra Praises UAE-Based Indian Businessman Who Offered Free Shelter, Pickup To Stranded Passengers |

Mumbai: Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra praised UAE-based Indian businessman Dhiraj Jain for offering free accommodation and transportation to passengers stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Jain, a Rajasthan-born entrepreneur and head of 1XL Holdings, opened the doors of his farmhouse in Ajman to people who were unable to leave the country after widespread flight disruptions. The cancellations followed escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28 and led to travel disruptions across the region.

When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in.



A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” should travel with us wherever we go.



Sometimes all it takes is… pic.twitter.com/QNUC4PUBg1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 9, 2026

Anand Mahindra Praises Jain Over His Generous Gesture

Moved by the gesture, Mahindra took to social media platform X on Monday to commend Jain’s act of generosity. In his post, Mahindra said Jain welcomed several stranded Indian families into his farmhouse when flights were cancelled in Dubai, calling the gesture a powerful reminder of the Indian cultural value of “Atithi Devo Bhava,” which translates to “the guest is equivalent to God.”

Mahindra wrote that sometimes it takes just one person opening a door to restore people’s faith in humanity, ending his message with a 'salute' to Jain. He also shared the post with the hashtag “Monday Motivation.”

Jain’s 11-bedroom holiday home in Ajman quickly became a refuge for travellers stuck in the UAE as flights were suspended. His offer gained wider attention after the Consulate General of India in Dubai circulated the information among Indian travellers struggling to find accommodation while waiting for travel services to resume.