Salasar Techno Engineering to invest Rs 100 cr for expansion

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, infrastructure solution provider, has announced a Rs 100 cr investment for the company’s ongoing expansion plans. Salasar aspires to become a one-stop shop for India’s telecom giants by carrying out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, galvanization and EPC under one roof, it said in a statement.

The company is in the process of expanding at two fronts currently, hence the investment will focus on these. Firstly, the company is all set to put up the world’s largest galvanizing plant to cater to power transmission line monopoles. This will help achieve better efficiency in terms of operations and improved top and bottom lines. The approximate investment in this sector will include Rs 50 crore. Also, approximately 12-15 acres of land will be acquired for the undertaking. The plant is like to be commissioned by end of October/ mid-November 2022.

The company is setting up a new fabrication unit at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) spread over an area of more than 13 acres. This unit will manufacture heavy steel structures for steel plants, refineries, cement plants and various other industries. Expected investment rolls over Rs. 50 crore in this sector too. The plant should be operational by September 2022.

Hiring plans

Initiating expansion plans will serve double purpose in providing job opportunities as well. The company will hire around 500-600 people to help them in their expansion plans. Setting up of two projects will require manpower to smoothly run the process. People will be hired for various roles including logistics, warehousing, operations, and productions and for regular in-house operations, the statement added.

Demand in telecom sector grows post-COVID

Speaking about the announcement Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, said, “The demand from telecom sector has grown post-COVID. The new thrust by the government to create a better infrastructure all across various sectors has created lot of demand from the core industrial sector. The upcoming 5G spectrum is also likely to create a very good demand from telecom sector. To give us the necessary competitive edge, we are working well in advance so as to cater to the demands arising in the near future.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:50 AM IST