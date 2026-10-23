Sakar Healthcare Q2 Net Profit Rises To ₹11.30 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51.9 Per Cent

Sakar Healthcare reported stronger September-quarter earnings, supported by oncology approvals, demand across markets and improved operational performance | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 23, 2026: Sakar Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.30 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 51.9 per cent to Rs 87.41 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 57.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Oncology Business Drives Growth

The company said growth in the second quarter was supported by new oncology approvals, strong demand across geographies, a better oncology mix, operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

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Sakar Healthcare Managing Director Sanjay Shah said, “Q2 has been a quarter of meaningful progress for our oncology business, with encouraging developments across regulatory approvals, technology transfers and global market access.”

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