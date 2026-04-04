SAIL Supplies 4,000 Tonnes Of Steel For INS Taragiri, Boosting Indian Navy’s Stealth Frigate Under Project 17A

SAIL contributes defence-grade steel for INS Taragiri, strengthening India’s indigenous naval capabilities | IANS

New Delhi, April 4: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has played a pivotal role in the construction of ‘INS Taragiri’ -- the fourth stealth frigate under Project 17A -- which was commissioned into the Indian Navy recently, the Maharatna PSU said on Saturday.

The 6,670-tonne frigate was commissioned in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam.

Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, the vessel is equipped for multi-role operations and features advanced stealth capabilities.

4,000 tonnes of defence-grade steel supplied

According to SAIL, it supplied the entire requirement of around 4,000 tonnes of special-grade steel plates used in the construction of the warship.

The steel was produced at its Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela plants, reflecting the company’s capability in manufacturing high-end defence-grade material.

INS Taragiri has over 75 per cent indigenous content and incorporates advanced systems such as radar, sonar and missile platforms -- including BrahMos and surface-to-air missiles -- enhancing its operational capabilities across combat and maritime security roles.

Rajnath Singh highlights maritime importance

Speaking at the commissioning, Rajnath Singh described the warship as a symbol of India’s growing technological strength and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

He noted that with the majority of India’s trade and energy security dependent on maritime routes, a strong naval capability is essential.

The vessel is capable of sustained high-speed operations and extended deployment at sea, and can undertake a wide range of missions, including high-intensity combat, anti-piracy operations, coastal surveillance and humanitarian assistance.

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Boost to defence indigenisation efforts

SAIL said it has earlier supplied specialised steel for key naval platforms, including INS Vikrant and other ships in the Project 17A series.

The commissioning of 'INS Taragiri' marks a step forward in India’s push for defence indigenisation and strengthening of maritime capabilities.

Shares of SAIL on Thursday settled about 1 per cent lower at Rs 154.40 on the NSE.

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