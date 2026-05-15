SAIL Q4 Profit Jumps 43% YoY, Steel Major Reports Strong Growth Over Previous Quarter Too

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Mumbai: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) reported a strong rise in profit in Q4 FY26. The company’s standalone net profit increased 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,178 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit jumped sharply by 280 percent from Rs 442 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations also grew 5 percent YoY and 13 percent QoQ to Rs 30,813 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 31,169 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 29,617 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 27,703 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax rose to Rs 2,324 crore from Rs 1,564 crore a year ago and Rs 568 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 28,516 crore during the quarter from Rs 28,023 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 27,135 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses came at Rs 2,667 crore, while finance costs stood at Rs 532 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rs 4.07 from Rs 2.85 in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1.07 in Q3 FY26.

For the full FY26 year, SAIL posted net profit of Rs 3,233 crore against Rs 2,148 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.