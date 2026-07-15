Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Profit Rises 24% To ₹25.64 Crore In Q1 FY27, Declares ₹1.50 Dividend

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited on Monday reported a profit after tax of ₹25.64 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 24.16% increase from ₹20.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue From Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹375.08 crore. This represents a 2.19% decrease compared to ₹383.47 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total Income

Total income for Q1 FY27 was ₹380.77 crore. This is a slight decrease from ₹384.71 crore in Q1 FY26, as per the exchange filing.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.74. This is up from ₹1.40 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Dividend Declaration

The company's board fixed 3 August 2026 as the record date for the payment of a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share. This dividend payment is subject to shareholder approval.

Auditor Reappointment

The board approved the reappointment of M/s. Sagar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors for a second term of five consecutive years. This reappointment is effective from the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) until the conclusion of the 23rd AGM, pending shareholder approval.

Annual General Meeting

The 18th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 10 August 2026, at 11:30 A.M. The meeting will be conducted virtually via video conference or other audio-visual means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.